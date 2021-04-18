Rajasthan bypolls: 60.71% voter turnout recorded in three seats; result on May 2

Voting was carried out in 1,145 booths where all protocols related to Covid-19 was followed. (Representational Photo/File)

A total of 60.71 per cent voting was recorded in three Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Saturday, the Election Commission said in a release.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that according to preliminary information, the highest voting percentage was registered in Rajsamand Assembly constituency with 67.18 per cent voter turnout, while this figure was 56.56 per cent for the Sahara seat in Bhilwara district and 59.20 in Churu’s Sujangarh.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Rajsamand, Sahara and Sujangarh had recorded 76.59 per cent, 73.56 and 70.68 per cent voting respectively.

Voting was carried out in 1,145 booths where all protocols related to Covid-19 was followed.

Gupta added that keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the voting time was increased by two hours. Polling started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm

He added that 895 voters, who were either specially-abled or above 80 years of age, cast their votes through postal ballot, which is a first in the state.

The fate of a total of 27 candidates across the three constituencies will be decided on May 2 when the votes will be counted. The Chief Electoral Officer added that illegal items including liquor, cash and narcotics substances worth Rs 3.13 crore was seized, after fearing their misuse during the elections.

The by-elections were necessitated in the three seats after the deaths of Kiran Maheshwari, Kailash Chandra Trivedi and Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, the three MLAs from Rajsamand, Sahara and Sujangarh respectively.

While Sahara and Sujangarh was held by the Congress, the BJP had won the Rajsamand seat in the 2018 state elections.

The Congress has fielded Manoj Meghwal, the son of Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal from Sujangarh, who is taking on Khemaram Meghwal of the BJP. In Rajsamand and Sahara, the Congress has fielded Tansukh Bohara and Gayatri Devi, the wife of late MLA Trivedi.

The BJP’s candidate for Rajsamand is Deepti, the daughter of late legislator Kiran Maheshwari while the party has fielded Ratan Lal Jat from the Sahara seat.