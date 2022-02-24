Rajasthan: Congress MLA gives up footwear after no mention of suggestion for separate district in Budget

Unhappy with his demand for a separate district being overlooked in the state Budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday, the Congress MLA from Pachpadra in Barmer, Madan Prajapat, said he is renouncing footwear until the demand is met.

While Prajapat welcomed the Budget, he said that the demand for creation of Balotra as a separate district “is not my personal demand but of all the 36 communities”.

He added that he has been raising the demand for the last 40 years and on several occasions, had raised it inside the state Assembly, including twice in 2009, thrice in 2019, once each in 2020 and 2021, and the latest on February 15, 2022.

He said that he has resolved among his “constituents and at the Rajasthan Assembly that till the day Balotra is declared a district” he will not wear shoes or slippers.

On February 15, Prajapat said Pachpadra is witnessing the creation of one of the largest refineries of the country at Rs 1 lakh crore but the district headquarters of Barmer is 100 kilometre away. As per Google Maps, it takes an average of 1 hour 43 minutes on a motor vehicle to reach Barmer.

Prajapat claimed that the demand for creation of a separate district is also backed by the eligibility criteria, including geographical area and population.

On Thursday, Prajapat entered the Assembly premises without his footwear.