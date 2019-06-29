Presenting the state Budget for 2019-20, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers’ welfare besides a Rs 50 crore Mahatma Gandhi Institution in Jaipur, which will also house a Gandhi Museum.

Advertising

Calling it a “people’s Budget”, Gehlot also announced Janta Clinics, on the lines of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, to provide free and accessible treatment. “These will be opened on land donated by philanthropists,” Gehlot said in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The number of free drugs under the CM Free Medicine Scheme will be increased to 712 from 608 and number of free tests to 90 from 70, Gehlot said.

To boost employment, the CM announced Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the Youth Employment Scheme, besides 75,000 vacant positions would be filled in various government departments to provide jobs to the youth.

“We have made efforts to include the suggestions and sentiments of the people. The Budget was prepared after discussion with all sections of the society. Achieving new heights in development would be the priority of the state government,” Gehlot said while presenting the Budget.