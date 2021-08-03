Rajasthan boy drowns, father goes missing after ambulance gets stuck in canal

A 12-year-old boy drowned while his father is still missing when the ambulance they were travelling in got caught in rainwater in a canal in Rajasthan’s Tonk district early Tuesday.

SHO of Barooni police station Datar Singh said, “A woman, Geeta, died Monday in Jaipur while undergoing treatment and her son Ankit and husband Ramjilal were bringing her body back when the incident took place. There was heavy water flow in the canal just before Siras village but the ambulance continued to move, eventually getting stuck.”

As the water level started rising, the driver, Pankaj Kumar, and another person identified as Nadaan, managed to escape while Ankit and Ramjilal got stuck in the vehicle.

“As soon as we received information, we rushed to the spot with a JCB machine and pulled out the ambulance,” Singh said, adding, they found that Ankit had already drowned and Ramjilal was missing.

“A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting searches to locate Ramjilal,” Singh said.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is also an MLA from Tonk, took to Twitter and said, “The news of the drowning of an ambulance while crossing a drain in Siras village of Tonk district is extremely sad. My deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims of the accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.”