Demand CBI probe into REET paper leak, will raise issue in Assembly: Rajasthan BJP president

With the Rajasthan Assembly session beginning on Wednesday, BJP leaders are set to raise the issues of REET question paper leak and the Bundi district incident where the state party president Satish Poonia was allegedly attacked by Congress workers. Poonia said on Tuesday that they want a CBI probe into the paper leak and will continue their fight till their demands are met.

BJP leaders on Tuesday held a meeting in which they said all their legislators should be present in the House every day and they should try to raise all important public issues. The meeting of the MLAs was followed by a dharna of BJP leaders at the Gandhi Circle in Jaipur. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje attended both the meeting and the protest on Tuesday.

Amid recent reports of alleged divisions within the BJP between factions loyal to Raje and Poonia, the party presented a united front on Tuesday while speaking out against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

“This is just the beginning of this fight. We will continue this fight in the Assembly and bring the government down to its knees. I know the pain of the students and the families. Students are running from pillar to post in want of a job. You invite (applications) for recruitment and then the question paper of the patari exam or some other exam gets leaked. This is what has been happening,” said Rajasthan leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria during the protest.

“There was an attack on our (state party) president. Even if we all are attacked, what difference does it make? You should remember, if you pelt one stone at us, I will pelt 100 stones on you,” said Kataria, while condemning the alleged attack on Poonia in Bundi.

Poonia said that the party will not rest till a CBI probe is ordered to examine the allegations of the REET question paper leak. “Till a CBI probe is not ordered, we will fight till our last breath, inside the House and on the roads. We will not bow down but will make the government get down on its knees. We will ensure justice for the lakhs of unemployed people of Rajasthan,” said Poonia.

Meanwhile, Upen Yadav from the Federation of Unemployed Youth said that they would march to the Assembly demanding a CBI probe in the REET question paper leak.