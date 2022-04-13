Rajasthan: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya detained on way to violence-hit Karauli

The Rajasthan Police Wednesday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya and the party’s state president Satish Poonia from the border to Karauli as they tried to visit the violence-hit city. Accompanied by hundreds of party workers, Surya and Poonia were on their way to meet victims of the violence in Karauli on April 2.

After being stopped, the duo and their supporters sat on a protest at the border before the police dispersed them with force and detained Surya, Poonia and other BJP workers.

Karauli superintendent of police Shailendra Singh told The Indian Express that the BJP members “were dispersed under CrPC section 129 (dispersal of assembly by use of civil force)”.

Surya, also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, arrived in Jaipur early Wednesday morning. Talking to journalists, he said: “We had heard about (former Bihar CM) Lalu Prasad’s ‘jungle raj’ but today, we are witnessing Ashok Gehlot’s jungle raj. The BJP and the BJYM will continuously oppose this jungle raj. And in the coming days, we will oppose it more.”

He accused Gehlot of indulging in “politics of appeasement” and said that “the condition of the victims of Karauli violence is very bad.” Surya also met a person injured in Karauli violence who is undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

हिंदू नव वर्ष के दिन करौली में हिंदुओं के ख़िलाफ़ हुई हिंसा में घायल भाई अमित को आज जयपुर के एसएमएस अस्पताल में मिलने गया। अमित का दोष केवल इतना है कि वह अशोक गहलोत जी के राजस्थान में एक गर्वित हिंदू युवा है युवा मोर्चा और भाजपा का पूरा परिवार अमित के साथ खड़ा है#ChaloKarauli pic.twitter.com/LhBb59mDBF — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 13, 2022

Communal clashes erupted in Karauli following the alleged stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu new year) on April 2, leading to arson of shops and vehicles. After the violence, the city continues to be under curfew and as per the orders of District Magistrate Rajendra Singh, it will be in place at least till 7 am on Thursday.

So far, at least three delegations have been permitted in the curfewed area, two of the BJP and one of the Congress.

On Tuesday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje of the BJP was allowed to visit the shops which were burnt in the violence as well as meet some of the injured and families of those arrested by the police.

Before that, the Congress had sent a three-member ‘fact-finding’ committee with MLAs Jitendra Singh, Rafeek Khan and Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Lalit Yadav to the area on April 5. The same day, a BJP delegation, led by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, also visited the spot.

Asked about other delegations being permitted to go to Karauli, SP Shailendra Singh said, “The other delegations had taken permission from the district administration. Also, there were only a few members in each of those delegations.”

“Curfew is in place under section CrPC 144 and five or more people are not allowed anyway, while they (BJP members) were about 250-300 people, and were planning to go in their cars,” Singh said.