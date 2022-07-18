Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal receives death threat via letter; writes to CM

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday said that he has received death threat via a letter, wherein the sender has threatened him for pledging his one month’s salary to the family of Kanhaiya Lal. Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed last month for sharing a post made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

Meena said he has written letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and the Delhi police commissioner and requested them for a probe in the matter.

He, however, said that he won’t be intimidated by such threats.

“I received a threat letter at my residence in Delhi. I had met the family of Kanhaiya Lal after the incident in Udaipur and had announced that I will give my one month’s salary to the aggrieved family…This was also published in the media and the person who has sent me the threat letter has also attached a clipping of the newspaper report with it,” stated Meena in the letter addressed to the CM.

The threat letter dated July 9 bears the signature of one Kadir Ali from Rajasthan.

The letter says that whoever ‘insults our prophet will end up like Kanhaiya Lal and whoever helps those insulting the prophet will also be taught a lesson even if he happens to be a big leader. The letter adds that now ‘it is the number of Meena because he spews venoms against Muslims and thinks of himself as a Hinduvadi leader’.

The letter mentions that Meena has committed an insult by pledging his salary to Lal’s family and by calling Muslims ‘Kattar Talibani’, for which ‘his number has been be taken’.

“I have written the letter after seeing this,” says Ali, mentioning the news clipping and adding, “In future the world will read something else as well,” which appears to be a threat to Meena.