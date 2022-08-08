Rajasthan: BJP MP claims attack by mining mafia in Bharatpur

August 8, 2022 2:35:06 pm
BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli has claimed that the mining mafia tried to mow her down by a truck and left her vehicle damaged in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.
Following the incident on Sunday night, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police chowki along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining.
The Bharatpur MP said she was informed that illegal mining was taking place in an area in the district and visited the spot.
“Illegal mining and mining mafia are so dominant in Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency that when I reached Kaman on getting information, I found more than 100 vehicles related to illegal mining on the spot. When I tried to stop them, there was a deadly attack on me,” she claimed on Twitter.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The mining mafia tried to crush me and my associates with a truck. The encouragement given to the mining mafia by the state government and administration is proof that they do not hesitate to attack even a public representative,” she said.
Speaking with reporters in Bharatpur, she said, “I was attacked for the fourth time by the illegal mining mafia. I had come to take stock of the situation after being informed that illegal mining was going on in the area. The mafia vandalised my vehicle. Fortunately, we escaped the vehicle on time”.
Koli alleged that the Bharatpur Superintendent of Police was reluctant to come to the spot after the incident took place.
When contacted, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh refused to comment on the matter saying he was busy in some other work.
Koli was attacked earlier also when unidentified people opened fire at her vehicle following which her security was beefed up.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final
Five reasons why you should replace regular oil with avocado oil
Chennai This Week: Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music
Haryana Assembly monsoon session begins today, legislators to use only tabs
Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How the numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly
JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 8): Bullion prices mixed in spot, futures gain
JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi
Why Australia’s Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play Commonwealth Games women’s cricket final despite Covid-positive test