Rajasthan: BJP expels MLA who cross-voted for Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan Tuesday expelled its Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in the recently-held Rajya Sabha polls days after she was showcaused for the same.

In a letter to Kushwah, Om Pathak, Member Secretary of BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, said that the party had served her a showcause notice asking her for a clarification by June 19. “However, rather than submitting a clarification with the Central Disciplinary Committee, you, in a press note on June 11, publicly levelled unrestrained and unverified allegations on the party leadership,” Pathak said.

Kushwah, asked to vote for BJP-backed Independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra in the Rajya Sabha polls, ended up cross-voting for Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, leaving both Chandra and the Opposition party red-faced.

The Congress successfully got three of its candidates — Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari — elected to the Rajya Sabha while staving off competition from Chandra. BJP veteran Ghanshyam Tiwari was also elected to the Upper House from Rajasthan.

Although Kushwah’s vote was inconsequential and Chandra would have anyway lost – he received 30 votes, 11 short of winning – Kushwah’s actions embarrassed the BJP.

Suspended after cross-voting, Kushwah hit out at the BJP, saying that it was the BJP which had destroyed her family, apparently referring to her jailed husband.

During the BJP government in December 2016, the then Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal had terminated the Assembly membership of B L Kushwah, who was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) then, after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for “honour” killing.

In the Assembly bypolls of 2017, the BJP fielded his wife Shobharani from the same seat. She went on to win the seat and was re-elected in the 2018 state Assembly polls.

“After destroying my family when they felt that not just the Kushwah community in Dholpur but in all of Rajasthan could slip out of their hands, they approached and made some promises before the state president of my community and some youths. But not a single promise was fulfilled,” Kushwa had said in a statement.

She added, “We were not kept among the vishwas patra (confidants) and asked to vote for the Independent. This is the same person who aired fake rumours against us across the country on his channel in 2014 and that person, riding on money power, was openly discussing cross-voting, despite not having sufficient numbers. Our followers did not accept such a person.”

Pathak said that considering her press note as her response to the party notice, it has been concluded that she has not submitted a clarification in her favour and only levelled baseless allegations against senior workers and the leadership. Holding her in violation of the BJP’s constitution, he also relieved her of other roles in the organisation, apart from expelling her from the party.