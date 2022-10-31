scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Rajasthan: BJP leader’s son arrested for dowry harassment

In her complaint, Mamta alleged that she suffered four miscarriages as her husband and in-laws used to beat her up indiscriminately.

Police on Monday said they have arrested the son of BJP legislator Jogeshwar Garg in a dowry harassment case.

Prakash surrendered before the police on Sunday evening after the high court vacated the stay on his arrest, they said.

Prakash’s wife Mamta, who is also the daughter of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLD) legislator Pukhraj Garg, had filed the complaint against him and his parents in 2020. The case had been investigated by CIB-CB, women’s police station in-charge Kiran Godara said.

“Prakash had moved the high court seeking a stay on the arrest and it was granted. On September 11, the court vacated the stay,” Godara said.
Prakash was produced in court on Monday and was remanded in two-day police custody, the official said.

Jogeshwar Garg and wife Kamla are out on bail.

Prakash and Mamta got married on February 7, 2007, but their relationship strained soon after.

In her complaint, Mamta alleged that she suffered four miscarriages as her husband and in-laws used to beat her up indiscriminately. She said she also suffered head injuries during one such assault and had to undergo treatment in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Mamta also alleged that Prakash was a womaniser and that he used to force her to consume liquor and smoke cigarettes. She claimed that she refrained from lodging a complaint for many years because of societal pressure.

Further, she said Prakash had taken huge sums of money from her father.

Jogeshwar Garg is an MLA from Jalore and a BJP whip in Rajasthan Assembly, while Mamta’s father Pukhraj Garg won his maiden election from Jodhpur’s Bhopalgarh constituency on RLD ticket in 2018.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:50:53 pm
