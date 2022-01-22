Rajasthan: BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot govt of trying to cover up Alwar case

The BJP on Saturday accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government of trying to cover up the Alwar case, a day after the Alwar civic body cleaned the bridge where a mentally-challenged minor girl was found bleeding on the evening of January 11. Most of Alwar city also remained shut on Saturday with locals demanding justice for the girl and arrest of the culprits.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “The Congress government has tried, again and again, to pull curtains on the truth of the case and failed. It took police a week to find out about the nature of the injury and what may have caused it, which raises questions on the workings of the police. The way they have been lax and then the government and the police took a U-turn is certainly surprising.”

He said that if it isn’t a rape case as being claimed by the police now, “then why did the government’s representatives give Rs 3.5 lakh as an ex-gratia sum? It seems as if the government is speaking a hundred lies to hide the truth and save the culprits.”

Earlier, the Alwar police had said that “medical reports and technical evidence indicates that there is no possibility of rape in the case.”

The 15-year-old girl, who also has speech impairment, was reported missing by her family on January 11. She was later found bleeding on a bridge, and had to undergo operation in Jaipur and is now stated to be stable. The civic authorities had cleaned the same bridge on Friday.

Kamlesh Meena, Commissioner of Alwar Nagar Parishad, told journalists that it was “not negligence. It is our routine work. There are four over-bridges which we get cleaned. Had there been barricading or we would have been stopped, we wouldn’t have done anything there.”

He said that the civic body did not receive any instructions from the police regarding the spot. “Our job is to clean and we are doing that on all four over-bridges and the main roads; we are cleaning the entire city under Swachhta Survekshan.”

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commissioner for Women, said, “An FIR should be lodged against Rajasthan government for tampering the evidence in gruesome crime against a minor girl.”

Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said, “Whatever evidences we had to collect or recreate the scene, that has already been done by experts from Jaipur.” She said that “it is not a closed premises. A lot of vehicles pass over it anyway and there’s a lot of dust too, so it is not a preserved area, it is a public space.” She, however, also said that the civic authorities didn’t give prior information to the police about cleaning the bridge.

The police have so far questioned over two dozen people in connection with the case, although no one is in detention yet, the SP said.

Among other angles, the police is also investigating it for being a possible hit-and-run case involving a delivery boy. The SP said that police is still looking at all angels, that certain reports are awaited and the investigation is still on.

Meanwhile, most of Alwar remained shut on Saturday following a call given by Sarva Samaj Nyay Sangharsh Samiti, which had been constituted to seek justice for the girl, with scores of trade organisations supporting the call.