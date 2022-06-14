scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Rajasthan: BJP accuses Congress govt of cheating farmers

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the Narendra Modi government at the Center is making the youth self-reliant through skill development and startups.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 14, 2022 9:33:41 am
Rajasthan government is not even providing unemployment allowance to the youth in the state, Satish Poonia said. (File)

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Monday accused the Congress government of cheating farmers in the name of farm loan waiver.

“The Congress government in the state is cheating and betraying the farmers in the name of farm loan waiver and auction of lands. On the other hand, the BJP-led Central government will give PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers of the country,” Poonia said, addressing a farmers’ meeting in Dudu of Jaipur district.

Poonia said that the Narendra Modi government at the Center is making the youth self-reliant through skill development and startups.

But Rajasthan government is not even providing unemployment allowance to the youth in the state, he added.

Also Read |Rajasthan: BJP councillor resigns from party over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remark

Poonia also alleged that Congress government is giving shelter to paper leak gangs and future of students preparing for competitive exams is in dark.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said that under the rule of Congress government, atrocities on women, power cuts, ill-treatment to farmers and paper leaks occurred.

He said people should take a pledge that they will help BJP win the 2023 assembly elections with a thumping majority.

