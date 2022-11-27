With eye on 2023 polls, Rajasthan BJP launches Jan Aakrosh Abhiyan against ‘nakara, nikamma Congress govt’

With an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the state BJP on Sunday launched its ‘Jan Aakrosh Abhiyan’ which will involve a yatra across all 200 constituencies in the state and rallies where party leaders will communicate to the public the ‘failures’ of the incumbent Congress government.

The Jan Aakrosh Abhiyan is being launched before the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state completes four years on December 17.

“On December 17, 2022, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan will complete four years. If I say in his (Gehlot’s) words, in the history of Rajasthan, neither me, neither the leaders sitting on this stage, nor the public has seen such as nakara, nikamma (worthless, useless) and imbecile government,” BJP state president Satish Poonia said Sunday while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

During the political crisis in 2020, Gehlot had used the words nakara and nikamma to describe former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur was attended by almost the entire top leadership of the state, including Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh and other senior leaders.

“We have launched the Jan Aakrosh Abhiyan with this press conference. On December 1, BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the Jan Aakrosh Yatra by sending off 51 raths. The raths will travel to all 200 Assembly constituencies in the state. From December 4 to 14, the raths will reach out to every village,” said Poonia.

He added that from December 14 to 20, Jan Aakrosh Sabhas will be held in all constituencies, with the average crowd in each of these programmes expected to be around 5,000. Senior party leaders will address these events.

“Around 20,000 chaupals will be convened along with nukkad sabhas. It is our target to give our message to around 2 crore people in the state. We are also launching an audio, a chargesheet against this government and a number for the public to give missed calls. The raths will have a complaint box in which people from the villages/Assembly constituencies will be able to submit their complaints and suggestions. We will collect these complaints and include them in our manifesto and chargesheet,” he added.

Advertisement

Poonia also praised the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre for various initiatives in Rajasthan. “Ever since the 1990s, there is a saying that in Rajasthan the government changes because of perception and anti-incumbency. I believe that there is not only anti-incumbency against this government, but there is also strong resentment. There will be several reasons for the ouster of the Congress party from Rajasthan in 2023. But one big reason will be the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra,” he underlined.

BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was not present at the launch event on Sunday. When asked about the two-time chief minister’s absence, Poonia said there was no political reason behind it. In recent times, much like the Congress, the state BJP has also been entangled in reports of factionalism, with Raje often skipping events organised by the state leadership under Poonia.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, added that they will once again request Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to give a ruling over the resignations submitted by more than 90 MLAs in September. MLAs loyal to Gehlot had given their resignations to stall the Congress high command’s bid to install Pilot as the chief minister. “We had met the Speaker and had requested him to take a decision on the resignations. The Rajasthan government is surviving at the mercy of the Speaker. We request him to give a ruling so that the public and the Opposition gets to know the status of the resignations.