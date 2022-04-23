Rajasthan: Three child marriages reported in Bhilwara district, FIR lodged

The Bhilwara police have lodged an FIR after at least three underage couples were married off in the district earlier this week. Shiv Charan, the investigating officer of the case at Bhilwara’s Mandal police station, said, “We lodged an FIR on Thursday evening on the basis of a complaint filed by the district Child Welfare Committee.”

He said the case has been lodged against unknown persons under sections 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child), 10 (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) and 11 (punishment for promoting or permitting solemnisation of child marriages) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, as well as section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2005.

“We are still investigating the exact date when the weddings took place,” Shiv Charan said.

Dharm Raj Pratihar, Additional Director, Child Rights (Bhilwara), said, “It was a samuhik vivah sammelan (mass wedding ceremony) and at least ten couples were married off that day and out of them, three were underage. The FIR was lodged on Thursday itself on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).”

He said, “Had the administration known about it beforehand, we would’ve obviously stopped it” adding that the weddings were reportedly held on April 19.

Bhilwara CWC chairman Girish Kumar Pandey, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, said, “We had received information (about child marriage) and received 2-3 photographs. So we filed a complaint with the police requesting them to take action under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.”

“While three marriages were already held, we managed to stop two other child marriages,” Pandey said.

Since 2018-19, Rajasthan has witnessed at least 1,216 child marriages.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf in Rajasthan Assembly’s recent budget session, the government had said that there were 525 cases in 2018-19, 523 cases in 2019-20 and 168 cases in 2020-21.

In 2018-19, Bhilwara (53) was next only to Jaipur (61). In 2019-20, Bhilwara was the worst with 60 cases, with Udaipur district a distant second with 38 cases.

Vijay Goel, the state convenor of the Rajasthan Bal Adhikar Sanrakshan Sanjha Abhiyaan, an organisation working for child rights, said, “When it comes to child marriages, the government’s political will is weak. They are only concerned about their votes, not the child’s future.”