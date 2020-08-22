Rajasthan: Bharatpur MP’s husband booked for ‘molesting’ woman

The woman, in her complaint, has stated that on August 11, she was at her home in Bharatpur district when Hom Chand molested her in an intoxicated state. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Police have registered an FIR against the husband of BJP leader and Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old woman.

“On the night of August 11, Chand entered my house and molested me. He was saying that he will wrap me with gold and silver. I started screaming after which my mother woke up and Chand ran away. I want justice and demand the arrest of Chand. My family is being pressurised by the MP and her associates. We also want police protection,” the complainant told The Indian Express.

Police said they filed the FIR on Thursday. “The complainant has alleged that Chand molested her after trespassing in her house on August 11. We have registered an FIR against Chand under IPC Sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and investigation is being conducted. So far no arrest has been made,” said the circle officer of the concerned police circle.

Koli, whose father-in-law is also a former MP, has denied the allegations. “These allegations against my husband are baseless and part of a political conspiracy against me. After a fair investigation, the truth will be revealed for everyone,” she said.

She also said that her husband was not available for comment.

