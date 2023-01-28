scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, rescue ops underway

The aircraft crash took place in the Ucchain area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur at around 10:30 am on Saturday morning.

Rajasthan plane crashIt was not immediately clear whether the plane crashed was a helicopter or a charter plane
Listen to this article
Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, rescue ops underway
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday morning, a state official confirmed to The Indian Express.

“An aircraft crashed in Chak Nagla Beeja in Uchain, Bharatpur earlier today. We got reports around 10:30 am that an object had crashed. It was later identified as an aircraft,” he said.

Soon after the crash, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) Agra, Civil Defence, and Army were contacted, after which a rescue operation was initiated, the official said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a charter plane, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
More from Jaipur

Meanwhile, a pilot succumbed to his injuries after two Indian Air Force fighter jets, a Sukhoi 30 and a Mirage 2000, crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. While initial reports hinted at the possibility of a mid-air collision, there has been no official confirmation.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 14:19 IST
Next Story

George Orwell’s birth anniversary: A look at his lasting linguistic legacy

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close