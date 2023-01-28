Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, rescue ops underway

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday morning, a state official confirmed to The Indian Express.

“An aircraft crashed in Chak Nagla Beeja in Uchain, Bharatpur earlier today. We got reports around 10:30 am that an object had crashed. It was later identified as an aircraft,” he said.

Soon after the crash, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) Agra, Civil Defence, and Army were contacted, after which a rescue operation was initiated, the official said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a charter plane, he added.

Meanwhile, a pilot succumbed to his injuries after two Indian Air Force fighter jets, a Sukhoi 30 and a Mirage 2000, crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. While initial reports hinted at the possibility of a mid-air collision, there has been no official confirmation.