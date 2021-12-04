Rajasthan: 19-year-old allegedly gangraped by two in Bharatpur; cop suspended for delay in filing FIR

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two men in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on November 29, said the police on Saturday.

The police said the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in the district was suspended after it was found that he delayed registering a case after the victim went to the police station on Thursday night.

“The victim said the incident took place on November 29 while she was on they way to college with a friend. The two accused allegedly abducted and gangraped her in the fields,” said Bharatpur SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi.

Speaking to local reporters, the victim alleged that when she went to the police station to register a case, the SHO didn’t listen to her.

SP Bishnoi said the victim had gone to the police station on Thursday night, and after the case was not lodged, she came to the SP office. Thereafter, the FIR was registered on Friday, said the police.

“The case was registered yesterday, and the SHO of the police station where the victim initially went to register the case, has been suspended for delay in registering the FIR. Further investigation is being conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said Bishnoi on Saturday.

The concerned circle officer investigating the case told The Indian Express the FIR in the case has been registered under Sections including 376D (gangrape) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.