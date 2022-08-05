Rajasthan: Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts; govt suspends official

August 5, 2022 4:01:13 am
A letter allegedly issued by an official of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Rajasthan, asking the beneficiaries of a government internship programme to create “dummy accounts” on Twitter and Facebook, triggered a controversy on Thursday after it was widely circulated on social media.
While the opposition BJP targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, the state suspended the official in whose name the letter was issued and also asked the Sawai Madhopur distrct police to register an FIR over the matter.
“All the Yuva Mitras should have a Twitter account of their name. Along with this, the Yuva Mitra should make 10 dummy accounts and in these accounts the name Yuva Mitra should not be mentioned anywhere. Ten dummy accounts can be made with one mobile number. (They) will have to do retweets and quote tweets from all the accounts,” says the letter dated Wednesday and issued by Satish Kumar Sahariya, Additional Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
The letter says these orders were given by the Directorate and Joint Secretary, Department of Economics and Statistics, on August 2 and is addressed to all block statistical officers in Sawai Madhopur district. The instructions in the letter are for those selected for the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship.
Om Prakash Bairwa, Director-cum-Joint Secretary, Directorate of Economics and Statistics — the person whom the letter claims to have issued the order — denied he had issued any such order.
“I have not issued any such letter. When I spoke with Sahariya, he also said that he hasn’t issued any such letter. However, we have suspended him. I have written to the Sawai Madhopur SP to start an investigation into the matter so that the truth is revealed,” Bairwa told The Indian Express.
