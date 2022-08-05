scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Rajasthan: Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts; govt suspends official

Om Prakash Bairwa, Director-cum-Joint Secretary, Directorate of Economics and Statistics — the person whom the letter claims to have issued the order — denied he had issued any such order.

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
August 5, 2022 4:01:13 am
Jaipur, Jaipur news, Rajasthan, Rajasthan news, Ashok Gehlot, Ashok Gehlot government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAshok Gehlot

A letter allegedly issued by an official of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Rajasthan, asking the beneficiaries of a government internship programme to create “dummy accounts” on Twitter and Facebook, triggered a controversy on Thursday after it was widely circulated on social media.

While the opposition BJP targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, the state suspended the official in whose name the letter was issued and also asked the Sawai Madhopur distrct police to register an FIR over the matter.

“All the Yuva Mitras should have a Twitter account of their name. Along with this, the Yuva Mitra should make 10 dummy accounts and in these accounts the name Yuva Mitra should not be mentioned anywhere. Ten dummy accounts can be made with one mobile number. (They) will have to do retweets and quote tweets from all the accounts,” says the letter dated Wednesday and issued by Satish Kumar Sahariya, Additional Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The letter says these orders were given by the Directorate and Joint Secretary, Department of Economics and Statistics, on August 2 and is addressed to all block statistical officers in Sawai Madhopur district. The instructions in the letter are for those selected for the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Om Prakash Bairwa, Director-cum-Joint Secretary, Directorate of Economics and Statistics — the person whom the letter claims to have issued the order — denied he had issued any such order.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Jaipur

“I have not issued any such letter. When I spoke with Sahariya, he also said that he hasn’t issued any such letter. However, we have suspended him. I have written to the Sawai Madhopur SP to start an investigation into the matter so that the truth is revealed,” Bairwa told The Indian Express.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 04:01:13 am

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

5

Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank consumer businesses w...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank consumer businesses w...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement