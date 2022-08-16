scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Rajasthan: Miffed over atrocities against Dalits, Cong MLA sends resignation to Gehlot

The resignation comes two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 16, 2022 8:37:32 am
Cases of atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise in the last few years. (File)

Miffed over alleged atrocities against Dalits, Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal on Monday sent his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he doesn’t have the right to remain a legislator if he can’t protect his community.

This comes two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.

“When we fail to protect the rights of our community… we have no right to remain in the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of MLA so that I can serve the community without any position,” said Meghwal, the Baran-Atru MLA, in his resignation letter.

Even though the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, atrocities against Dalits and the other deprived classes continue, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotismPremium
PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism

“I am hurt looking at the atrocities. I cannot express my pain in words (at) the way my community is being tortured,” he said.

Dalits are being killed for drinking water from a pot, sporting a moustache or riding a mare during a wedding. The judicial process is stalled and case files are passed from one table to the other. Cases of atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise in the last few years. It seems there is no one to protect the rights granted to Dalits by the Constitution, he added.

“In most of the cases lodged by Dalits, the police submit the final report. I have raised such cases in the state assembly many times but no action was taken by the police,” Meghwal rued.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) took suo moto cognisance of the death of the Dalit boy in Jalore and issued notices to the district collector and the superintendent of police. The RSHRC asked them to submit reports on the matter on August 26.

RSHRC chairman Justice G K Vyas and registrar will visit Jalore on Tuesday.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa arrived in Jalore on Monday.

Advertisement

The boy, Indra Kumar, was beaten up in his school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.

More from Jaipur

The accused teacher, Chail Singh, 40, has been arrested. The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 08:37:32 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
He bet on India, won
He bet on India, won
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death

‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
5th rate hike since April

SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer

Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
Mumbai train blasts case

Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused

C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
Opinion

C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement