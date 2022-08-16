Rajasthan: Miffed over atrocities against Dalits, Cong MLA sends resignation to Gehlot

August 16, 2022 8:37:32 am
Miffed over alleged atrocities against Dalits, Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal on Monday sent his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he doesn’t have the right to remain a legislator if he can’t protect his community.
This comes two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.
“When we fail to protect the rights of our community… we have no right to remain in the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of MLA so that I can serve the community without any position,” said Meghwal, the Baran-Atru MLA, in his resignation letter.
Even though the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, atrocities against Dalits and the other deprived classes continue, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I am hurt looking at the atrocities. I cannot express my pain in words (at) the way my community is being tortured,” he said.
Dalits are being killed for drinking water from a pot, sporting a moustache or riding a mare during a wedding. The judicial process is stalled and case files are passed from one table to the other. Cases of atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise in the last few years. It seems there is no one to protect the rights granted to Dalits by the Constitution, he added.
“In most of the cases lodged by Dalits, the police submit the final report. I have raised such cases in the state assembly many times but no action was taken by the police,” Meghwal rued.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) took suo moto cognisance of the death of the Dalit boy in Jalore and issued notices to the district collector and the superintendent of police. The RSHRC asked them to submit reports on the matter on August 26.
RSHRC chairman Justice G K Vyas and registrar will visit Jalore on Tuesday.
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa arrived in Jalore on Monday.
The boy, Indra Kumar, was beaten up in his school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The accused teacher, Chail Singh, 40, has been arrested. The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Fan asked to remove Ukraine flag because it was too big says Cincinnati Open
Afghanistan: Flash floods kill dozens in Parwan province
Kenya’s William Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
Tamil Nadu Governor hosts ‘At Home Reception’
UK approves Omicron-ready COVID vaccine
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
Smoking-on-plane video: Delhi Police registers FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria
US Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump’s home
FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to ‘third party influence’
Active Covid-19 cases continue to dip in TN
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Too dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Moscow
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech