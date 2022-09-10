Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hits back, says Amit Shah’s speech full of lies, factually incorrect

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on CM Ashok Gehlot and his government at an event in Jodhpur on Saturday, the latter hit back, terming the rhetoric of Shah ‘false and ridiculous.’

“It is very surprising that the statements made by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah in Jodhpur today are factually incorrect. The people of the country expect factual things in his speech as Home Minister because the inputs provided to him by government officials, intelligence and BJP leaders and workers should be true, but from this speech it seems that he hasn’t been told facts. That is why he gave a speech full of lies,” said Gehlot in a statement on Saturday.

Gehlot said that Shah’s statement that the most expensive petrol-diesel is found in Rajasthan is wrong.

“Shri Amit Shah said that Modiji reduced VAT but the Rajasthan government did not and the state’s most expensive diesel and petrol are available here. Perhaps they forgot that the most expensive diesel/petrol than Jaipur is available in Bhopal, the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot also questioned the Centre’s silence on crude oil price and asked why it has not reduced the price of diesel petrol even though is has become cheaper by 27 per cent in the last three months. When the price of crude oil increases, the Centre immediately increases the price, he added.

“Shri Amit Shah mentioned the Udaipur incident. BJP leaders were meeting while having lunch and dinner at a five star hotel in Hyderabad the day after Kanhaiyalal’s murder. I was mourning at the house of Kanhaiyalal along with the Minister of State for Home, Chief Secretary, DGP, when BJP leaders were resting in five star hotels in Hyderabad,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added that Riyaz Attari, the main accused in the Udaipur incident, was an active member of the BJP. Riyaz Attari had a dispute with the landlord a month before the incident, when local BJP leaders called the police station and pressured the police not to register a case against him, said Gehlot. Photos of Riyaz Attari joining BJP had gone viral on social media in the past. NIA should investigate whether there was any political conspiracy in this, said Gehlot.

Gehlot also contradicted claims that Shah made about the previous Vasundhara Raje government’s schemes.

“Shri Amit Shah said that the government of Vasundhara ji has waived loans up to 50,000. In the election year of 2018, the BJP government announced to waive off the loans of farmers up to Rs 50,000 from cooperative banks, for which Rs 8000 crore was needed, but the BJP government had made a provision of only Rs. 2,000 crores. Our government paid the remaining Rs. 6,000 crores. Our party fulfilled the promise of farmer loan waiver on the third day of coming to the government and waived the loans of about 21 lakh farmers from cooperative banks amounting to Rs 8000 crore,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added that to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, many times the state governemtn has written letters to the central government for ‘one time settlement’ but no response has come from there till now.