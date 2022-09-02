scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Under fire over NCRB data, Ashok Gehlot says accused known to most rape victims; 56% crimes against women false

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Opposition BJP, which alleges the law and order machinery in the state has failed, of running a campaign to incite people.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the accused were known to the victims in most rape cases and that 56 per cent of crimes against women were false cases.

He was responding to criticism after a recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report revealed that Rajasthan reported most of the rape cases (6,337) in the country in 2021.

“Who perpetrates rape? Does a foreigner do it? In the majority of the cases, the woman’s relatives are perpetrators–known people, people known to the family and relatives. (In) 56 per cent of the crimes against women, false figures come…false cases. We have started taking action against such cases, and I would like to say that such people who register false cases shouldn’t be spared,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

The Congress veteran also accused the Opposition BJP, which alleges the law and order machinery in the state has failed, of running a campaign to incite people.

“There are false cases. You will have to minus them. If the case is genuine, show me even one case wherein police have not taken immediate action or have not made arrests. If you don’t have trust in Rajasthan police, we will give the case to the CBI. What difference does it make for us? But nobody has the right to defame Rajasthan without any reason,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot gave the example of a case in Alwar district where he said it was initially said that a disabled girl had been raped but investigation revealed that her injuries had resulted from an accident.

Ever since the NCRB released the crime figures, the BJP has launched a scathing attacks accusing the Congress government of failing to uphold the rule of law.

“Many leaders do not understand that earlier people were driven away from police stations. Many people didn’t even go to police stations fearing disrespect, but we have rectified that situation. Now, police stations have receptions…Registering compulsory FIRs is a revolutionary step and it should be started in all states,” Gehlot said, praising his government’s free FIR registration system.

On Thursday, police cited the new FIR system and a large number of fake cases as reasons for the state being number one in rape cases in the country.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:37:02 pm
