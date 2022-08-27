Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams Azad, says he was also known as a sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi

Hours after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress party alleging that a ‘newcoterie’ of ‘inexperienced sycophants’ run the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the former, saying that once Azad was also known as a sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi.

“Today he is calling others sycophants but at that time Ghulam Nabi Azad and all those who were with Sanjay Gandhi, they were considered to be sycophants…But Sanjay Gandhi didn’t pay any heed and that is why (Azad) could become such a big leader. At that time it was said that Sanjay Gandhi was surrounded by sycophants. If Sanjay Gandhi had come under pressure and removed (them), like he (Azad) is hoping from Rahul Gandhi ji, then today nobody in the country would have known the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad or other leaders,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur on Friday.

Speaking over Azad leaving the Congress, Gehlot said the veteran leader was a product of the Sanjay Gandhi era. “When Sanjay Gandhi was there, he too didn’t listen to many, Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders are his product. At that time several allegations were leveled that Sanjay Gandhi had become an extra constitutional authority, these allegations were also leveled at Indira ji… When Sanjay Gandhi was doing politics, taking decisions, many didn’t like (them) and I was also one of them,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added that despite the fact that he didn’t like the decisions taken by Sanjay Gandhi, he got a chance to grow in the party and that Sanjay Gandhi was arising leader who is remembered even today.

“I was deeply hurt after reading the statement of Azad Sahab, he has been my friend for 40-42 years, I can’t express it in words. A person who was never without office for the past 42 years—union minister, AICC General Secretary, Pradesh Congress President, Jammu and Kashmir CM—someone who has got everything, nobody in the country expected that Azad sahab would write such a letter,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot also raised questions on the timing of Azad making his resignation letter public when Congress president Sonia Gandhi is in the US for a medical checkup.