scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams Azad, says he was also known as a sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi

Gehlot raised questions on the timing of Azad making his resignation letter public when Congress president Sonia Gandhi is in the US for a medical checkup.

Ghulam Nabi Azad (File)

Hours after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress party alleging that a ‘newcoterie’ of ‘inexperienced sycophants’ run the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the former, saying that once Azad was also known as a sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi.

“Today he is calling others sycophants but at that time Ghulam Nabi Azad and all those who were with Sanjay Gandhi, they were considered to be sycophants…But Sanjay Gandhi didn’t pay any heed and that is why (Azad) could become such a big leader. At that time it was said that Sanjay Gandhi was surrounded by sycophants. If Sanjay Gandhi had come under pressure and removed (them), like he (Azad) is hoping from Rahul Gandhi ji, then today nobody in the country would have known the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad or other leaders,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur on Friday.

Speaking over Azad leaving the Congress, Gehlot said the veteran leader was a product of the Sanjay Gandhi era. “When Sanjay Gandhi was there, he too didn’t listen to many, Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders are his product. At that time several allegations were leveled that Sanjay Gandhi had become an extra constitutional authority, these allegations were also leveled at Indira ji… When Sanjay Gandhi was doing politics, taking decisions, many didn’t like (them) and I was also one of them,” said Gehlot.

Don't Miss |Allegations in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter far from truth: Sachin Pilot

Gehlot added that despite the fact that he didn’t like the decisions taken by Sanjay Gandhi, he got a chance to grow in the party and that Sanjay Gandhi was arising leader who is remembered even today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...

“I was deeply hurt after reading the statement of Azad Sahab, he has been my friend for 40-42 years, I can’t express it in words. A person who was never without office for the past 42 years—union minister, AICC General Secretary, Pradesh Congress President, Jammu and Kashmir CM—someone who has got everything, nobody in the country expected that Azad sahab would write such a letter,” said Gehlot.

More from Jaipur

Gehlot also raised questions on the timing of Azad making his resignation letter public when Congress president Sonia Gandhi is in the US for a medical checkup.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 08:06:05 am
Next Story

Maharani 2, Delhi Crime 2, Criminal Justice 3, Liger: Shows that you must watch, and a film that we don’t recommend

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...
Delhi Confidential

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai
Cricket in the desert

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement