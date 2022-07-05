scorecardresearch
Rajasthan: 5 arrested in separate cases for sharing video of Udaipur murder, photos with arms

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 5, 2022 9:30:43 am
Five people were arrested in separate cases in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday for allegedly circulating the video of the Udaipur tailor murder, and posting photos and videos with arms on social media, police said.

The Rajasthan Police had asked people not to share the video of the June 28 killing.

Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was arrested in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the Udaipur murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh said.

Tarsem Puri was arrested by Sangaria police station personnel, Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur by Sadar police station personnel and Pavan Kumar by Nohar police station personnel for uploading photos and videos on social media with arms with an intention to create terror among people, the SP said.

A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area to avenge an “insult to Islam”.

The video of the brutal murder was posted online.

Four people, including Akhtari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Lal’s murder. They are in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

