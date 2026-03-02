19 districts, 1,276 suspects: What Rajasthan’s massive anti-gang operation uncovered

In a statewide crackdown, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday carried out coordinated raids across 19 districts, targeting organised criminal gangs involved in illegal arms possession, extortion, narcotics trafficking and other serious offences.
The operation led to the identification of 1,276 criminals and the arrest of 214 absconding and wanted accused, officials said.
The operation was commanded by Director General (Special Operations) Anand Shrivastava, with the Anti-Gangster Task Force spearheading the action.
According to official data, the identified suspects included 383 members linked to the Rohit Godara and Lawrence gangs, 534 associated with local gangs, and 359 other wanted offenders. Police teams conducted simultaneous raids at their hideouts across the state, including areas under the Jaipur and Jodhpur Commissionerates.
Police said that during the operation, 30 cases were registered under the Arms Act. Police seized 17 pistols, three country-made pistols, 14 cartridges, six knives and six daggers. In 34 cases registered under the NDPS Act, seizures included 1.166 kg of heroin, 8.544 grams of smack, 5.29 grams of MD, 300 grams of opium, 14.792 kg of marijuana and 26.08 kg of poppy husk. In Jhunjhunu district, 8,153 opium plants were also recovered and destroyed.
Police personnel said that by the end of the drive, 214 wanted and absconding criminals had been arrested, including 11 proclaimed offenders and 157 persons against whom warrants were pending. Police also seized 32 vehicles and 19 mobile phones as well as electronic devices as evidence. Interrogation notes and dossiers of 428 gang members were prepared.
In Hanumangarh, police intercepted two members of the Bambiha gang from Punjab during a blockade and recovered 11 pistols and 22 magazines. The weapons were allegedly being transported from Indore to Punjab. In Churu, a raid at the residence of history-sheeter Suresh Sen led to the seizure of illicit liquor, bank cards from 12 different banks, passbooks, cheque books and ₹5.30 lakh in cash, police said. Dhanraj alias Dhanna, linked to the Mahendra Delana gang and reportedly residing abroad, was also arrested with a country-made pistol. Police said he was allegedly planning a serious crime in the Kuchaman area.
Extensive action was carried out across multiple ranges. In Jaipur Range, raids were conducted in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Kotputli-Bahror, where dozens of criminals were identified and dossiers prepared. In Bikaner Range, operations in Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu resulted in multiple NDPS cases and large narcotics seizures.
Similar crackdowns were undertaken in Jodhpur East and West, Jodhpur Rural and Phalodi, as well as in Ajmer city, Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman districts, marking one of the most coordinated anti-gang operations in recent months.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More