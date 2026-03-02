19 districts, 1,276 suspects: What Rajasthan’s massive anti-gang operation uncovered

In Hanumangarh, police intercepted two members of the Bambiha gang from Punjab. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In a statewide crackdown, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday carried out coordinated raids across 19 districts, targeting organised criminal gangs involved in illegal arms possession, extortion, narcotics trafficking and other serious offences.

The operation led to the identification of 1,276 criminals and the arrest of 214 absconding and wanted accused, officials said.

The operation was commanded by Director General (Special Operations) Anand Shrivastava, with the Anti-Gangster Task Force spearheading the action.

According to official data, the identified suspects included 383 members linked to the Rohit Godara and Lawrence gangs, 534 associated with local gangs, and 359 other wanted offenders. Police teams conducted simultaneous raids at their hideouts across the state, including areas under the Jaipur and Jodhpur Commissionerates.