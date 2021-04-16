Rajasthan announces weekend curfew from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan government had announced that a curfew will be in place across the state from 6 pm to 5 am everyday. (Representational Photo/File)

The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to impose weekend curfew across the state in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

“After considering the increasing Corona cases, the state will be under curfew starting from Friday 6 pm till Monday 5 am. It is an appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Thursday night.

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए कल शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 5 बजे तक प्रदेश में कर्फ्यू रहेगा। आप सभी से अपील है कि कर्फ्यू के दौरान सरकार का सहयोग करें और कोविड एप्रोप्रिएट बिहेवियर का पालन करें। #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 15, 2021

He added that during the weekend curfew, the relaxations in place for the night curfew will remain exempted along with services such as fruits, vegetable, milk, LPG and banking.

Officials said that activities related to voting in the three constituencies, where by-elections will be held on April 17, will be fully exempted.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan government had announced that a curfew will be in place across the state from 6 pm to 5 am everyday.

As per the order, all workplaces, bazaars, and business establishments — bar exempted categories such as IT companies, chemists, bus/railway stations etc — will be shut by 5 pm.

The state saw 6,658 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday while 847 new positive cases were detected in Jaipur. 33 deaths were also reported from across the state.