Family mourns death of young siblings in Rajasthan: ‘It happened because of the game’

“It happened because of the game,” said Ravi Shanker Meena, 33, a teacher in a private school in Alwar. On Saturday morning, Ravi, got a call that there had been an accident involving his brothers-in-law at the railway tracks, which is within 500 metres from his home in Alwar’s Roopbas.

On the way from Kathgodam in Uttarakhand to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the Ranikhet Express, passing through Alwar early in the morning on Saturday, purportedly ran over siblings Lokesh Meena, 21, and Rahul Meena, 19, at around 9.45 am, killing them both.

“Us game ki wajah se hi laparwahi hui (The mishap happened because of the game). They had gone to relieve themselves, and on their way, they were playing the game Free Fire on the phone while walking by the railway tracks. The phone sprang from their hand (during the accident) and fell nearby. When it was found, the game was still on,” Ravi said.

Ravi has no other explanation for the death of the two, who, he said “were not badmaash nor extraordinary”, but were “ordinary siblings”

Lokesh, the elder sibling, had finished his graduation while Rahul was in the second year of his BA course. They lived with their elder sister Mamta Kumari Meena and her husband, Ravi, in Roopbas. A fourth sibling, Priyanka Meena, lives in Sakat village with their father Ram Kishore Meena.

“The younger one, Rahul, was addicted to games. The elder one, not so much. They played it at least for three to four hours daily, or whenever they got time. They used to hide it from me, so I don’t know how long they really played for,” Ravi said. “They used to live with us and were preparing for competitive exams.”

Their father Ram Kishore, a 49-year-old farmer, said, “We had sent them to the city so that they could prepare better for competitive exams and get government jobs.” He said he did not know what exactly happened, but now “my children are gone, what more can I say”.

Sadar SHO Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the game was on in the mobile phone when it was found. “When the accident happened, the game was on in the mobile phone. During that time, they didn’t pay attention (to the approaching train) and were caught in the train’s way.”

Assistant Sub Inspector Surender Singh, who had gone to the spot of the incident, said the two had one mobile between them. “The game was indeed on when the phone was found, but whether they were so lost in the game (when the accident happened), or were crossing the railway tracks, is not clear yet.” Singh said one of the brothers was still breathing when he reached the spot, so his focus was on rushing him to the hospital.

Police and Ravi said no earphones were found at the spot.

ASI Singh said he was giving the family some time to mourn, before asking further questions regarding the sequence of events that led to the siblings’ death.