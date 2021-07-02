Rajasthan: 21-year-old gangraped, blackmailed for two years in Alwar; three arrested

The police said a case has been registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and blackmailed for over a period of two years in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, starting from April 2019.

According to the police, the woman has also alleged that initially when she went to the police in 2019 to report the issue, she was not heard and no case was registered. Three accused have been arrested in the case.

“The complainant has said that in April 2019, when she had gone to appear for an exam, one of her classmates along with two other persons kidnapped and gangraped her and filmed inappropriate videos of her. Thereafter, they continued to rape her by blackmailing her with the video,” said the circle officer concerned in Alwar who is the investigating officer in the case.

He added that an inquiry is being conducted into the woman’s allegations that the police at that time refused to lodge a case.

“The woman has said that the police didn’t lodge an FIR when she complained about the incident back in 2019. We are conducting an inquiry to verify the accusation and also ascertain in which form she reported the matter to the police. If any negligence is found on part of the police, action will be taken against the officials concerned,” said the circle officer.

He added that the woman registered an FIR on June 28, after a third person, who was not among the people who allegedly raped her, contacted her and tried to blackmail her.

“When this third person contacted the victim and tried to pressure her to meet him and threatened to circulate the video if she didn’t, the victim lodged an FIR. We have arrested three people so far – two of the men who are accused of raping her since 2019 and the third person who contacted her recently with the intention of blackmailing her. We are trying to trace the fourth accused and probing if other people tried to circulate the video,” said the investigating officer.

The police said a case has been registered under sections including 376D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the IT Act.