Rajasthan: FIR against 15 staff members of school for ‘gangrape’ of 3 students

Three cases have been registered against the entire staff of a government school in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for the alleged gangrape of three minor students, the police said Wednesday.

“Family members of three minor girls who study in the school registered three FIRs on Tuesday night, in which the entire staff of 15 have been accused of gangrape and molestation,” Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshy told The Indian Express.

However, the police is investigating a possible angle of witness harassment in the matter, as, prima facie, the cases seem to be related to an FIR lodged last year against another teacher of the same school.

“On December 17 last year, a teacher from the same school was accused of molesting a Dalit student. The teacher was subsequently arrested, went to jail and the police had filed a chargesheet in the case. The case is under trial, and the accused teacher recently got bail. All the accused staff members in the present case are those who testified as witnesses in the case against that accused teacher. We are also investigating an angle of possible witness harassment, as we suspect the involvement of the accused teacher from last year’s case behind the latest FIRs being lodged,” said Joshy.

“The latest case can’t be seen in isolation as all the accused are the ones who testified against their former colleague. We have reason to believe the accused teacher had brought the parents of the girls to the police station to lodge the FIR yesterday. He didn’t enter the police station but was waiting outside. We are investigating all angles, including whether a crime has been genuinely committed,” said SP Joshy.

He added that no arrests have been made so far.

The police said the cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Opposition has slammed the ruling Congress government in the state over the incident, with state BJP president Satish Poonia saying in a statement that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should resign if women are not provided a secure environment. Poonia also demanded strong action in the case.