Rajasthan: ACB arrests IAS, RAS officers after bribery plaint

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police Saturday arrested an IAS officer and two others including an officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on bribery charges, officials said.

ACB DG BL Soni said that IAS officer Nannumal Pahadia, who till recently was posted as the Alwar district collector, was arrested Saturday along with RAS officer Ashok Sankhla and a middleman named Nitin Sharma.

The ACB trapped Sankhla and Sharma while they were accepting the bribe, said officials.

Soni said in a statement that the complainant in this case, who owns a construction business, had submitted a complaint to the Alwar branch of the ACB wherein the person alleged that Pahadia and Sankhla, who is posted as the settlement officer-cum-revenue appellate authority, were demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 16 lakh from him to let him carry out the construction work smoothly.

The ACB under the supervision of ADG Dinesh MN verified the complaint against the bureaucrats and arrested Sankhla and middleman Sharma after they accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh Saturday.

Officials said that, thereafter, the ACB arrested Pahadia from the district collector’s residence in Alwar. Pahadia had been relieved from his post two days ago after he was transferred recently to the post of commissioner, departmental enquiries, Jaipur.

The accused are presently being questioned and the ACB will conduct further investigation after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said officials.