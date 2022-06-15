Rajasthan ACB arrests CGST officer with bribe money

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
June 15, 2022
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested state GST Officer for Allegedly Taking bribes.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officer in Bharatpur district with bribe money of Rs 4 lakh, according to an official statement.

A complaint was received alleging that CGST Superintendent, Alwar, Dhanraj Kumawat had threatened to register a case against a person and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in the statement.

The complainant informed that Kumawat was going to Alwar from Bharatpur in his car after taking Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused officer’s car was intercepted and he was arrested with the bribe money, he said.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the matter and searches are being conducted, Soni said.

