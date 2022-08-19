Rajasthan reports 803 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Rajasthan reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases and three more fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 13,03,419 and the death toll to 9,601.

Two of these fatalities were reported in Dausa and one in Karauli, a health department spokesperson said.

The number of patients currently under treatment for the disease has gone up to 4,065, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 269 were in Jaipur, 128 in Bharatpur, 116 in Alwar, 35 in Sikar, 33 in Ajmer, 32 in Rajsamand, 26 in Udaipur, and 21 in Chittorgarh, the official said.

He said 679 more patients have recovered from the disease.