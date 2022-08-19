scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Rajasthan reports 803 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Two of these fatalities were reported in Dausa and one in Karauli, a health department spokesperson said.

The number of patients currently under treatment for the disease has gone up to 4,065 (file)

Rajasthan reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases and three more fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 13,03,419 and the death toll to 9,601.

Two of these fatalities were reported in Dausa and one in Karauli, a health department spokesperson said.

The number of patients currently under treatment for the disease has gone up to 4,065, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 269 were in Jaipur, 128 in Bharatpur, 116 in Alwar, 35 in Sikar, 33 in Ajmer, 32 in Rajsamand, 26 in Udaipur, and 21 in Chittorgarh, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work
More from Jaipur

He said 679 more patients have recovered from the disease.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:06:38 am
Next Story

India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

4

Dobaaraa movie review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Streetwise Kolkata

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes

Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court
Civic Chandran case

Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement