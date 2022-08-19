Rajasthan reports 803 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Rajasthan reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases and three more fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 13,03,419 and the death toll to 9,601.
Two of these fatalities were reported in Dausa and one in Karauli, a health department spokesperson said.
The number of patients currently under treatment for the disease has gone up to 4,065, he said.
Of the fresh cases, 269 were in Jaipur, 128 in Bharatpur, 116 in Alwar, 35 in Sikar, 33 in Ajmer, 32 in Rajsamand, 26 in Udaipur, and 21 in Chittorgarh, the official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said 679 more patients have recovered from the disease.
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:06:38 am
India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
2
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
3
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Streetwise Kolkata
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Civic Chandran case
Highly unbelievable he will touch victim knowing she is SC: Kerala court
BRANDED CONTENT
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Streetwise Kolkata: Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Mumbai News Live Updates: Judge who convicted 11 in case says for court to see
Woman wanted in over 25 cases of theft held by Ghaziabad police
Principals of 2 Delhi-govt funded DU colleges being harassed, varsity told
Vanuatu’s president dissolves parliament to avoid bid to oust leader
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 million years ago
NGT probe panel finds illegal mining at Dadam, blames firm that has contract
Inflation target breach: RBI committee will meet to draft report for Govt
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped school student
Kerala University to study effect of thermal stress on cattle
School jobs scam: No one will be spared, wait until right time, says Partha Chatterjee