scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Rajasthan receives 70 per cent of its monsoon rain in three weeks

Wettest in the country, Jodhpur and Bhilwara receive month’s rainfall quota in a single day

Written by Anjali Marar |
July 27, 2022 2:52:33 am
Passengers board a bus at a flooded depot after heavy rains in Jodhpur on Tuesday. (PTI)

Bhilwara district witnessed extremely heavy rains in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said. With Bhilwara recording 205 mm of rain, Chittorgarh (179mm) and Jodhpur (118.8mm), these three cities were the country’s wettest regions on Tuesday

Rajasthan has also recorded its highest July rainfall in 33 years this year. Since the onset of the Southwest monsoon over the state in early July, Rajasthan has recorded 290mm (till July 26) breaking the previous 30-year record of 262.4mm set in July 2015, the rainfall data maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Since June 1, Rajasthan’s rainfall has been 55 per cent above normal, the IMD’s data said.

With five more days to go in this month and the Met department warning of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, Rajasthan would have received 3/4 of its seasonal rain quota by early August.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

According to the IMD, Rajasthan receives an average of 414mm between June and September, 38 per cent of which comes from July.

But this year, very heavy rainfall — spells ranging between 100mm and 200mm in 24 hours — were consistently reported from south-eastern districts since the weekend. With a further increase in the rainfall intensity since Sunday, many locations completed their month’s quota within 24 hours, resulting in flash floods and severe water logging.

For better perspective, the past 24-hours rainfall over Bhilwara on Tuesday was 205mm, whereas its average rainfall for July is 221mm. Likewise, Chittorgarh on Tuesday recorded 179mm while its monthly July average is 270mm. Jodhpur received 118.8mm on Tuesday, surpassing its monthly July rainfall of 107.8mm. Ajmer’s monthly average is 158mm but it recorded 90m on Monday.

Currently, the state is under the influence of a vigorous monsoon along with the presence of a cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over southern Rajasthan while the rest of the state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday,” the IMD officials from New Delhi, said.

The monsoon trough, on Tuesday, passed through Phalodi, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur, Balasore and then dips into the east-southeastern Bay of Bengal.

“The monsoon will shift north of its normal position for three days from July 27 and the rainfall over north India will increase,” the IMD said on Tuesday.

This will then bring respite from torrential rains over Rajasthan which is increasingly seeing wetter days and a rise in rainy days during the monsoon season. Moreover, recent studies by the office of Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune, on Rajasthan’s rainfall trends observed between 1989 – 2018 have found an increase in rainy days over meteorological stations like Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bundi and Rajasamand districts.

On the contrary, a significant decrease in the number of rainy days has been reported during the past three decades over Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and Bilwara districts.

More from Jaipur

Annually, the heavy rainfall days are rising over Chittorgarh, Udaipur, whereas during the monsoon months, rainfall has been increasing over Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts whereas rainy days are shrinking over Jaipur, Bhilwara and Banswara during June to September.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement