Rajasthan adds 425 Covid cases, 4 deaths

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally increased to 13,05,555 on Monday with 425 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 9,614 as four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the health department.
Of the fresh cases, 197 were reported from Jaipur, 27 from Bharatpur, 25 from Jodhpur, 24 from Ajmer and 18 from Bhilwara, a health department spokesperson said.
Three of the latest deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Sawai Madhopur, he said.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 3,924, the spokesperson said.
As many as 741 more people recovered from the disease, he said.
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:25:37 am
