Rajasthan: 4-month-old boy kidnapped from hospital in Jaipur

Updated: August 5, 2022 8:19:36 am
A four-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital by an unknown man here, police said on Thursday.
A family hailing from Rajasthan’s Dausa had brought their four-year-old son to SMS Hospital here. As he was admitted, his mother, grandparents and his four-month-old brother were seated outside.
“On Wednesday morning, the family met a man who told them that he, too, was accompanying a patient. He assured them help in the boy’s treatment and took them to a nearby private hospital with the medical reports to consult another doctor,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Rajeev Pachar said.
In the evening, the grandparents were having a meal and the 4-month old boy was lying near them in the hospital premises. The man took the boy in his lap and after some time, disappeared with him, the officer said.
The DCP said CCTV footage of the area is being examined and efforts are on to track him.
