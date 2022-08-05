scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Rajasthan: 4-month-old boy kidnapped from hospital in Jaipur

The grandparents were having a meal and the 4-month old boy was lying near them in the hospital premises. The man took the boy in his lap and after some time, disappeared with him, the officer said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: August 5, 2022 8:19:36 am
The DCP said CCTV footage of the area is being examined and efforts are on to track him.

A four-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital by an unknown man here, police said on Thursday.

A family hailing from Rajasthan’s Dausa had brought their four-year-old son to SMS Hospital here. As he was admitted, his mother, grandparents and his four-month-old brother were seated outside.

“On Wednesday morning, the family met a man who told them that he, too, was accompanying a patient. He assured them help in the boy’s treatment and took them to a nearby private hospital with the medical reports to consult another doctor,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Rajeev Pachar said.

In the evening, the grandparents were having a meal and the 4-month old boy was lying near them in the hospital premises. The man took the boy in his lap and after some time, disappeared with him, the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
More from Jaipur

The DCP said CCTV footage of the area is being examined and efforts are on to track him.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:19:20 am

Most Popular

1

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

2

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

3

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

4

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

5

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Push back in Kansas
Push back in Kansas
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young India office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young India office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts
Rajasthan

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors
Explained

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement