Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Rajasthan: 4 killed, 8 injured in accident in Chittorgarh

The accident occurred around midnight on Friday near Morvan village when they were returning to Indore from Udaipur after attending the last rites of a relative, the police said.

Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot. The injured were referred to Udaipur after primary treatment in Mangalwad. (File)

Four people were killed and eight others injured when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around midnight on Friday near Morvan village when they were returning to Indore from Udaipur after attending the last rites of a relative, the police said.

Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot. The injured were referred to Udaipur after primary treatment in Mangalwad.

The deceased have been identified as Indore residents Sohail, Shakila, Raja and Zahid, Kavia said.

More from Jaipur

He added that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their family members after post mortem

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:08:45 pm
