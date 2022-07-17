scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Rajasthan: 30-yr-old gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl for 5 yrs

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 17, 2022 10:17:38 am
A POCSO court in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Saturday convicted a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl for five years.

The convict, identified as Dr. Veniram Meena, a resident of Roteda village in Keshavraipatan area of Bundi district, worked at a government Ayurvedic dispensary at Tolda village.

A case was filed against Meena in 2018 by the father of the survivor who had alleged that the doctor had been sexually exploiting her since October 2013 when she was 13 years old, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rakesh Thakur said.

In 2013, the convict doctor was posted at government Ayurvedic dispensary at Tolda village in Hindoli area. When the minor moved to Kota to study, the accused would also reach there and rape her, he said.

On the complaint, the police lodged a case against Dr Veniram Meena under section 376 (2)(N) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 (L)/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and filed charge sheet against the doctor, he said.

Meena was found guilty under sections of IPC and POCSO Act for repeated rape of the minor, the SPP said.

“Statements of 13 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 16 documents were produced before the court,” he added The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh upon the convict.

