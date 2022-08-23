scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 30 cr to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps.

According to official figures, more than 6,12,841 animals have been infected with the disease so far in the state while 25,986 of such animals have died. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for purchase of vaccines and medicines to prevent to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal’s skin or hide that look like lumps.

So far, more than 25,000 cattle have died due to the infectious disease in the state, an official statement said.

The budget has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The state government is working with sensitivity and seriousness to prevent the spread of the disease, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech studentsPremium
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
Also Read in Rajasthan |Rahul should accept party president’s post, understand workers’ sentiments: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Earlier, decisions like buying essential medicines without tender have been taken, it added.

The Animal Husbandry Department has proposed an additional provision of Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23 under the Livestock Free Health Scheme for the district magistrates to buy medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Through this decision, vaccines and medicines will be procured in the required quantity and in less time, it said.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

According to official figures, more than 6,12,841 animals have been infected with the disease so far in the state while 25,986 of such animals have died.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:22:51 am
Next Story

Rationalisation of schools: Amid protests, Haryana minister says ‘schools closed during Hooda govt too’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement