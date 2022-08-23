Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 30 cr to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle

Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for purchase of vaccines and medicines to prevent to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal’s skin or hide that look like lumps.

So far, more than 25,000 cattle have died due to the infectious disease in the state, an official statement said.

The budget has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The state government is working with sensitivity and seriousness to prevent the spread of the disease, it said.

Earlier, decisions like buying essential medicines without tender have been taken, it added.

The Animal Husbandry Department has proposed an additional provision of Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23 under the Livestock Free Health Scheme for the district magistrates to buy medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Through this decision, vaccines and medicines will be procured in the required quantity and in less time, it said.

According to official figures, more than 6,12,841 animals have been infected with the disease so far in the state while 25,986 of such animals have died.