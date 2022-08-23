Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 30 cr to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle

Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for purchase of vaccines and medicines to prevent to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.
Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal’s skin or hide that look like lumps.
So far, more than 25,000 cattle have died due to the infectious disease in the state, an official statement said.
The budget has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The state government is working with sensitivity and seriousness to prevent the spread of the disease, it said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, decisions like buying essential medicines without tender have been taken, it added.
The Animal Husbandry Department has proposed an additional provision of Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23 under the Livestock Free Health Scheme for the district magistrates to buy medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease among cattle.
Through this decision, vaccines and medicines will be procured in the required quantity and in less time, it said.
According to official figures, more than 6,12,841 animals have been infected with the disease so far in the state while 25,986 of such animals have died.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Latest News
Rationalisation of schools: Amid protests, Haryana minister says ‘schools closed during Hooda govt too’
Rajasthan: 2 teens deliver babies, rape cases registered
Anna Mani: Google celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Indian physicist and meteorologist
Games should not be seen from political lens: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over Rural Olympics row
Punjab: Couple beat MC employee for issuing challan, arrested after video goes viral
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
Heading back from party, 4 friends killed after private bus rams into car
Know Your City | ‘No rate card; people give what they have’: A peek into Chennai’s 83-years-old salon
Too many heads, faces: Himachal Congress battles crises as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel
2 die as heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, schools closed
Traders fear stricter pesticide residue norms in Middle East could hit basmati exports
Too many heads, faces Himachal Cong battles crisis as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel
Khattar: Install piezometers at mining sites for groundwater table status