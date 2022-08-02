Rajasthan records 298 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

August 2, 2022 8:47:51 am
Rajasthan recorded 298 fresh Covid-19 cases while two people infected from Coronavirus died on Monday.
As reported by PTI, a Health Department official said that the patients who had died were from Bikaner and Sirohi. The two deaths have taken the accumulative death toll from the virus to 9,582.
The total number of people who have been infected from the virus stood at 12,94,575, as of Monday evening. The active number of Covid-19 cases in the state have gone up to 2,008.
Out of 298 cases recorded on Monday, 109 were from the state capital Jaipur, 34 from Rajsamand, 27 from Ajmer, 23 from Jodhpur and 18 from Udaipur among other cities.
