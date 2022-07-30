scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Rajasthan: 25,000 bovines infected by contagious lumpy skin disease, over 1,200 dead

Officials said that the disease, which results in rashes on the skin of bovines and is highly contagious, was first noticed in April this year but has spread to multiple districts in the past few weeks, affecting 25,000 bovines.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
July 30, 2022 7:52:36 pm
gujarat news, cattle farming in gujarat, bovines of gujarat, bovines of vadodara, ahmedabad news, vadodara cattle news, indian expressBovines kept in gaushalas (cow shelters) have been most affected. (Representational)

The outbreak of lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan has resulted in the death of more than 1,200 bovines, with districts in western Rajasthan being the most affected, said state Animal Husbandry department officials Saturday.

Officials said that the disease, which results in rashes on the skin of bovines and is highly contagious, was first noticed in April this year but has spread to multiple districts in the past few weeks, affecting 25,000 bovines.

“The outbreak started from Jaisalmer and then spread to Jodhpur, Nagaur, Jalore, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar. The disease was first noticed sporadically in April but due to its contagious nature is rapidly spreading. Lumpy skin disease results from a virus. Just like the Coronavirus, lumpy affects the immune system of bovines, gradually resulting in deaths. Around 20,000-25,000 bovines have been affected so far and around 1,200 bovines have died,” said Arvind Jaitly, Deputy Director (Disease Control), Animal Husbandry Department.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He added that separate teams have been formed by the Animal Husbandry department which are overseeing that affected animals are separated from bovines not yet infected by the disease to check its spread.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

“We are seeing that mostly bovines from indigenous breeds are being infected by the disease. Few cases have also been noticed among buffaloes but those are very less in number,” said Jaitley.

He added that bovines kept in gaushalas (cow shelters) have been most affected.

As per data from the Rajasthan Directorate of Gopalan website, the Jodhpur division has 1,005 registered gaushalas with 3.9 lakh bovines and the Bikaner division has 798 cow shelters with 3.1 lakh bovines. Both these divisions have been affected by the lumpy skin disease, said officials.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary, who is also the MP from Barmer-Jaisalmer, took to Twitter Friday and said that it is sad that the disease is resulting in the deaths of bovines, leading to farmers and cattle rearers being left scared and disappointed.

Choudhary appealed to the state government to show seriousness over the issue and take appropriate action.

Choudhary said that a team of scientists from the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) was sent to Rajasthan to study the disease and its prevention and with its advice, the Centre will take necessary steps to stop the spread of the disease.

More from Jaipur

“There is a need for the government to work on a war footing to stop the disease, which is not happening presently. The animal husbandry department needs to set up control rooms in each district. The disease has mostly spread among bovines in gaushalas, apart from those with farmers and stray animals. We are preparing various kadhas to boost the immune system of the animals. There are around 1,200-1,300 bovines infected in the cow shelters under Pathmeda alone, with around 300-plus deaths,” said Raghunath Singh Rajpurohit, state general secretary of the Rajasthan Gauseva Samiti and honorary chief secretary of the Pathmeda Gaudham in Jalore.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold
CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement