Rajasthan: 22-year-old letter new headache for state BJP, Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has alleged a “political conspiracy” after a letter written by him more than two decades ago resigning as the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) over not being given a ticket for elections surfaced on social media.

In the letter, dated July 1999, Poonia says, “I feel that in the name of parliamentary politics, the party is greatly ignoring me… Those persons are repeatedly being given relevance who are traditionally great critics of (its) ideology and who, outside and inside the BJP, have done injustice to workers.”

The letter goes on to talk about how BJP leader Ram Singh Kaswan has repeatedly got the ticket despite losing elections, and says this is because Kaswan has the support of big leaders such as Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Rajendra Rathore (currently deputy leader of opposition). Poonia alleged a conspiracy by Shekhawat and other BJP leaders to deny him the ticket, before going on to say that he was resigning as the BJYM Rajasthan head.

The 22-year-old letter is set to further stir waters in the state BJP, with supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje claiming she is being slighted. They have accused the state leadership under Poonia of awarding plum posts in the organisation to leaders known to be detractors of the former chief minister.

Poonia questioned the timing of the letter’s appearance. “First of all, after 22 years, who felt of reminiscing? Secondly, in that letter, I had expressed my opinion as a worker, on the party platform. The party leadership was satisfied, which is why I got a place in the national executive, was made in-charge of Punjab, along with all morchas in the state. Then, for four consecutive times, I became state general secretary. Now, I am president,” Poonia said, speaking to reporters in Udaipur.

Noting that he came from a very small village, Poonia said, “It is possible that there is a pre-planned political conspiracy… an attempt to target workers and stifle their voices. I always presented the side of party workers and will continue to do so.”