Rajasthan: 2 die of Chandipura virus, state steps up surveillance

As of July 24, nine confirmed Chandipura virus deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, of which seven are from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurJul 25, 2026 05:36 AM IST
Chandipura virus (CHPV), Chandipura virus symptoms, CHPV transmission, Chandipura virus treatment, Chandipura virus outbreak, Gujarat Chandipura virus, Rajasthan CHPV cases, encephalitis virus in India, sandfly-borne virus, CHPV infection in children, monsoon virus outbreak, Chandipura virus explained, CHPV prevention, express explained,Chandipura virus spreads through the bite of infected sandflies and small insects. The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain.
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Two girls from Rajasthan have died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat after testing positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV), prompting the Rajasthan Health Department to step up surveillance in Dungarpur, Sirohi and Udaipur districts.

A six-year-old from Dungarpur’s Ratanpura village died at the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha, and a two-year-old from Sirohi district died at a hospital in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

As of July 24, nine confirmed Chandipura virus deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, of which seven are from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Chandipura virus infection spreads through the bite of infected sandflies, small insects commonly found in rural areas.

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The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain.

Children, particularly those below 15 years of age, are considered more vulnerable.  Symptoms include high fever, vomiting, seizures and altered consciousness, and the infection can become severe quickly.

Explained
Children below 15 years vulnerable

Chandipura virus spreads through the bite of infected sandflies and small insects. The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain. Children, particularly those below 15 years are considered more vulnerable.

Cases are generally reported during the monsoon season. The virus was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra, from where it gets its name.

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The six-year-old fell ill on July 12 and was taken to hospitals in Simalwara, Dungarpur, and Meghraj and Modasa in Gujarat before being admitted to the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar on July 14.

She died around 5 am on July 15, with a test report from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre later confirming the infection.

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Following the report, health teams visited Ratanpura village and surveyed 75 households, screening children for symptoms, but no suspected case was found, said Dungarpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Alankar Gupta.

“We have started fogging the area and creating awareness regarding the virus in the district,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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