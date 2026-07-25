Rajasthan: 2 die of Chandipura virus, state steps up surveillance

Chandipura virus spreads through the bite of infected sandflies and small insects. The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain.

Two girls from Rajasthan have died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat after testing positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV), prompting the Rajasthan Health Department to step up surveillance in Dungarpur, Sirohi and Udaipur districts.

A six-year-old from Dungarpur’s Ratanpura village died at the Civil Hospital in Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha, and a two-year-old from Sirohi district died at a hospital in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

As of July 24, nine confirmed Chandipura virus deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, of which seven are from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Chandipura virus infection spreads through the bite of infected sandflies, small insects commonly found in rural areas.