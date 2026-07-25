Rajasthan: 2 die of Chandipura virus, state steps up surveillance

The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain.
Children, particularly those below 15 years of age, are considered more vulnerable. Symptoms include high fever, vomiting, seizures and altered consciousness, and the infection can become severe quickly.
Explained
Children below 15 years vulnerable
Chandipura virus spreads through the bite of infected sandflies and small insects. The virus belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and can cause inflammation of the brain. Children, particularly those below 15 years are considered more vulnerable.
Cases are generally reported during the monsoon season. The virus was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra, from where it gets its name.
Following the report, health teams visited Ratanpura village and surveyed 75 households, screening children for symptoms, but no suspected case was found, said Dungarpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Alankar Gupta.
“We have started fogging the area and creating awareness regarding the virus in the district,” he added.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More