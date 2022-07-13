scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Raj govt will study recruitment examination models of Kerala & Tamil Nadu: Gehlot

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said recruitment examinations are being conducted by the government with secrecy, yet incidents of paper leaks have happened but such problems will be resolved soon.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 13, 2022 11:22:19 am
After this, he said, it will be considered for conducting recruitment examinations on the same pattern in Rajasthan also.

The Rajasthan government will study recruitment examination models of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for smooth conduct of such tests in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Tuesday.

He said a high-level team will visit both the states soon to get detailed information regarding the model.

After this, he said, it will be considered for conducting recruitment examinations on the same pattern in Rajasthan also.

The Justice Vyas Committee, constituted to give corrective suggestions for the recruitment examination procedures, has presented its report to Gehlot on Tuesday evening, according to a government release.

He said the recruitment examination agencies need to maintain mutual coordination and necessary steps should be taken by all the agencies to create credibility in the examination process.

