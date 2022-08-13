scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Rains lash several parts of Rajasthan

The MeT department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunder lightning in Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur during the next 24 hours.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 13, 2022 7:44:31 am
There is a possibility of thunder lightning in Jodhpur and Bikaner.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in Rajasthan while isolates places in eastern parts of the state received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

During the period, Aklera in Jhalawar recorded a maximum rainfall of 131 mm.

The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunder lightning in Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur during the next 24 hours. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunder lightning in Jodhpur and Bikaner.

The spokesman said that till 8.30 am on Friday, 130 mm rainfall was recorded in Aklera of Jhalawar, 120 mm in Mandana of Kota, 110 mm in Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh, 110 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara, 100 mm in Manohar police station of Jhalawar. Various places recorded 10 mm to 80 mm rainfall in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...Premium
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...
Explained: Power, capital goods, metals, fire up small and mid-cap stocksPremium
Explained: Power, capital goods, metals, fire up small and mid-cap stocks

He said from Friday morning till 5.30 pm, Kota recorded 63.4 mm, Chittorgarh 12.5 mm, Vanasthali 10 mm, Dabok 12.8 mm, Tonk 17 mm, Anta 10.5 mm, Sirohi 8.5 mm, Barmer and Ajmer recorded 2.7 mm each, Sikar 2 mm, Jalore 3 mm and Karauli 3.5 mm of rainfall.

Jaipur Meteorological centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said there is a strong possibility of formation of a new low pressure system on August 13 in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Thereafter, it is also likely to gradually move westwards through Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

More from Jaipur

He said that with the effect of this new low pressure system, rain activities would once again increase in most parts of the state from August 15. During August 15 and 16, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and very heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur divisions. Rest of the divisions are also likely to receive moderate rain.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 07:44:31 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha
Lydia & Usha
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently
Delhi Confidential

At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Rajouri Army camp attack

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Premium
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Sugarcane dues

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt

Environment Ministry looks to curb elephant deaths on railway tracks

Environment Ministry looks to curb elephant deaths on railway tracks

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement