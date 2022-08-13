Rains lash several parts of Rajasthan

August 13, 2022 7:44:31 am
Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in Rajasthan while isolates places in eastern parts of the state received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.
During the period, Aklera in Jhalawar recorded a maximum rainfall of 131 mm.
The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunder lightning in Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur during the next 24 hours. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunder lightning in Jodhpur and Bikaner.
The spokesman said that till 8.30 am on Friday, 130 mm rainfall was recorded in Aklera of Jhalawar, 120 mm in Mandana of Kota, 110 mm in Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh, 110 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara, 100 mm in Manohar police station of Jhalawar. Various places recorded 10 mm to 80 mm rainfall in the state.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said from Friday morning till 5.30 pm, Kota recorded 63.4 mm, Chittorgarh 12.5 mm, Vanasthali 10 mm, Dabok 12.8 mm, Tonk 17 mm, Anta 10.5 mm, Sirohi 8.5 mm, Barmer and Ajmer recorded 2.7 mm each, Sikar 2 mm, Jalore 3 mm and Karauli 3.5 mm of rainfall.
Jaipur Meteorological centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said there is a strong possibility of formation of a new low pressure system on August 13 in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Thereafter, it is also likely to gradually move westwards through Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
He said that with the effect of this new low pressure system, rain activities would once again increase in most parts of the state from August 15. During August 15 and 16, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and very heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur divisions. Rest of the divisions are also likely to receive moderate rain.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Latest News
72-year-old man jumps to death in front of train at metro station
Absconding kin of Rajasthan BJP MLA among two held in murder case
Faridabad: Man booked for ‘murdering’ one-month-old son
On his way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with kin, Delhi man dies after throat slit by Chinese manjha
Cricket chases the American dream
Two held with nearly 400 fake SIM cards
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York; likely to lose an eye
No room for caste discrimination during I-Day fete: Tamil Nadu govt
Madras HC raps police higher ups for engaging ‘orderlies’
No interest shown for beef biryani stall at Chennai food fest: Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian
Assured reduced fees, IIT students withdraw hunger strike