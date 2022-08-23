scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Rahul should accept party president’s post, understand workers’ sentiments: Gehlot

Gehlot also attacked the Modi government for ignoring freedom fighter and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurates the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Sports event at SMS Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that if Rahul Gandhi is not made the party president, then it will lead to disappointment among Congress workers across the country.

“If Rahul Gandhi is not made the party chief, it will lead to disappointment among the Congress workers in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should understand the sentiments of the common Congress workers across the country and he himself should accept this post,” Gehlot said while talking to journalists in Jaipur on Monday.

He said that once there were 250 people in the AICC in six groups, which consisted of “state presidents and CLP leaders, former union ministers, former AICC General Secretaries. And there was one to one talk with each of them, and all of them said that Rahul Gandhi should again become Congress president. When there is a one sided opinion about him, then I feel he should accept,” the CM said.

Gehlot said, “It is not a question of Gandhi or non-Gandhi, it is organisation work. He is not becoming the Prime Minister. In the last 32 years, no one from this family has been the Prime Minister, nor a central minister, or a Chief Minister. Then why is Modi ji scared of this family? (Arvind) Kejriwal has to say that nothing happened in the country in 75 years. So why does everyone attack Congress? Because the DNA of the Congress party and that of the country is one. Before Independence and after Independence.”

He said, “Congress kept democracy alive for 75 years, hence the name of current Prime Minister is Narendra Modi, and Delhi CM’s name is Arvind Kejriwal. If there was no democracy, how would they have become the CM and the PM? This is what Congress has given to the nation.”

Gehlot also attacked the Modi government for ignoring freedom fighter and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated but (they) are just organising an event. I would like to say on record that without Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, no Amrit Mahotsav can be successful in the country. When someone was lodged in jails for 10-12 years, is the first Prime Minister; nor is there a mention of Indira Gandhi’s sacrifice for the nation, she stopped the creation of Khalistan,” Gehlot said.

He said that “RSS BJP” have made an “event” out of it and simply doing khanapoorti (pretension) “while we want the young generation to know what sacrifices were made, how much we have progressed in the 75 years since Independence.” The CM said that Rupee is now at 80 per dollar but rather than worrying about it, the BJP is worried about how to make a ‘Congress free India’.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:23:54 am
India a welfare state, time not ripe to stop welfare measures: political leaders

