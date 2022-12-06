scorecardresearch
Rahul Gandhi blows kisses as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches BJP’s Jhalawar office in Rajasthan

Jhalawar, a segment of the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, is the home turf of BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

bharat jodo yatra, rahul gandhi, rajasthan news, indian expressCongress leader Rahul Gandhi with young musicians during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jhalawar district. (PTI Photo)
On day two of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foot march passed by the BJP office in Jhalawar where the former party chief blew kisses at BJP workers.

In a video shared by the party, Rahul Gandhi is seeing waving to BJP workers who had gathered outside the party office and on the roof of the building on Tuesday. After blowing several kisses at the BJP workers, Gandhi tells those around him, including Cabinet minister Ramlal Jat and Sachin Pilot, “Sab karo sab karo (Everyone do it)” and they join him in waving at the BJP workers.

On Facebook, Gandhi shared a photo of himself waving at the BJP workers and said, “No hatred, malice or anger – no Bharat (Jodo) Yatri has any of these in their heart. What they have is a passion to unite India, sensitivity for problems of Indians, and love for all countrymen.”

The Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat, bordering Kota in Rajasthan, is a BJP bastion from where Vasundhara Raje won from 1989 to 2003 and her son Dushyant Singh was elected as MP from 2004 to 2009.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:06:44 pm
