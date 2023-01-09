Question paper leak case: Congress govt in Rajasthan demolishes institute run by accused, BJP welcomes move

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday sent bulldozers to demolish a coaching institute run by the main accused in the question paper leak case pertaining to second-grade teacher recruitment. The move was welcomed by the BJP which also called for more action against the accused.

Early in the morning, the enforcement wing of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) sent its teams to Gopalpura bypass road in Jaipur to demolish the Adhigham coaching centre.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional SP Raghuveer Saini, Chief Controller (Enforcement), JDA, said, “The Adhigam coaching centre on Gopalpura Bypass road was run by Suresh, Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran and others who are the main accused in the recent question paper leak case. The immediate reason for the action is their involvement in the case. The basis for the demolition is 20-ft, 15-ft and 10-ft-long setbacks which amount to violation of building bylaws. The five-storey structure is an illegal commercial building encroaching on the road.”

Dhaka and Saran are currently absconding and are wanted by the Rajasthan Police. Saini added that the JDA had served a notice a few days ago before the demolition was carried out.

“Our technical and revenue teams had done an inspection and served a notice four days ago for the removal of illegal construction and presenting their side. But they did not present their side or remove the illegal constructions. Now we are legally demolishing the building. The entire structure is being demolished,” Saini added.

Senior BJP leader and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said he welcomed the move to demolish the coaching centre. “Whether it is Gehlot sahab or anyone, I am in the favour of running bulldozers in such cases. The expenses incurred till now should also be incurred by attaching the properties of the accused,” Kataria told The Indian Express on Monday.

The Rajasthan police had arrested 55 people on December 25 — the date of the second-grade teacher recruitment examination — after it was found that some candidates had accessed the paper before the examination. The examination was subsequently postponed.

Multiple instances of question paper leaks have brought the Congress government in Rajasthan under severe Opposition fire. The demolition of the coaching centre comes just nine months after Chief Minister Gehlot had slammed the BJP for the demolition of houses by the state government in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

“Who has given you this right? Even the Chief Minister and Prime Minister don’t have this right… to demolish somebody’s house without any investigation… without finding someone guilty. You tell me, those who are innocent, what will they be going through?” Gehlot had told reporters in Jaipur on April 14 last year.