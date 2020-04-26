Put up in school amidst lockdown by Rajasthan police, woman ‘raped’

After her medical examination was done, the SP said, the woman was sent to a local quarantine facility. After her medical examination was done, the SP said, the woman was sent to a local quarantine facility.

A 40-YEAR-OLD who had been unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur for over a month from Dausa due to travel restrictions was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men, at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities on being found outside during the lockdown.

The three accused, Kamal Kharwal, Lakhan Raigar and Rishikesh Meena, have been arrested and a head constable, Lal Chand, suspended. The woman’s medical examination has been done and a report is awaited.

With the Block Level Officer, apart from local police, aware of the woman’s case, District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

In her statement to the Sawai Madhopur police, the woman said she had gone to Dausa jail to visit her son, who is an accused in a gangrape and POCSO case lodged in Jaipur in 2015. Once the lockdown started, she told police, she had been “stuck in Sawai Madhopur for over a month”. While the woman was also an accused in the gangrape-POCSO case, she was acquitted in March 2019.

Sawai Madhopur SP Sudheer Choudhary said, “Her son was shifted from a jail in Jaipur to Dausa due to coronavirus. She had been moving around in the district for the past month. On April 23, when she reached a village, the beat constable informed the head constable about her.”

The SP said around 40 people were present when “a collective decision was taken by the head constable, along with two government teachers and the villagers, to make her stay at the local school for the night. The school teachers subsequently left for their homes and the three men raped the woman”.

The officer said the head constable has been suspended for negligence as “prima facie he should have taken a more considerate decision… Either a lady constable or a (local) lady should have been made to stay with her”. Choudhary also accused the teachers of the school of taking the matter “casually”.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Sharma said police had given the charge of the woman to “some responsible people”. “But taking benefit of the night, three men did wrong with her and threatened her. In the morning of April 24, she submitted a complaint and we lodged an FIR and arrested the three.”

After her medical examination was done, the SP said, the woman was sent to a local quarantine facility.

