Public accountability law needed for the entire country, says Justice Madan Lokur

Justice Madan Lokur, formerly of the Supreme Court, said on Saturday that a law ensuring government officials’ accountability at different levels was necessary not only for Rajasthan but also for the rest of the country.

“The accountability law is not only important for the welfare of the people of Rajasthan but it is also important for the welfare of the entire country. Its advantage is that even at the lowest level, in villages and districts, you can go to grievance officers and ask them what happened to your application. If they cannot solve your problem, you can go to the officer above them,” Lokur said at the Jawabdehi Dharna in Jaipur on its concluding day.

At the sit-in site, Justice Lokur also attended a public hearing on various issues such as grievances of silicosis patients and pension-related matters. “I feel that lakhs of people have sustained losses. They have problems about issues such as pensions and there is no solution. They go to the government, officers, banks, and ask what happened but nobody answers. That is why there is a great need for an accountability law,” said Lokur.

Lokur said that an accountability law required answers to be provided by the administration in 30 days. “The law should not be passed tomorrow, but today,” he said.

Lokur, however, added that the judiciary cannot do the work of Parliament and Parliament cannot do the work of the judiciary either. “As per the constitution, the judiciary cannot direct Parliament or the Assembly to pass a law,” he said.

Activists under the banner of the Soochna Evam Rozgar Abhiyaan started the protest in Jaipur last month demanding that the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state pass an accountability law. The Congress government announced two years ago that it would bring in a public accountability law. However, there has been no forward movement so far.

“Can we go to the Supreme Court if lower-rung officials like patwari and gram sewak do not do their work? We will ensure that the accountability law is passed,” said activist Aruna Roy.

While the protest in the state capital concluded, activist Nikhil Dey said a Jawabdehi Yatra would visit districts and villages across the state.