Sunday, July 03, 2022
Protesters seek death penalty for Udaipur killing accused

Jaipur |
July 4, 2022 3:55:54 am
"Situation is normal in the city and curfew will be relaxed for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday," Uaipur collector Tara Chand Meena said.

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Jaipur on Sunday to protest the brutal killing of a tailor by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration in the state capital Jaipur under the banner of “Sarv Hindu Samaj” and demanded death penalty for the accused.

The main demonstration was held at Statue Circle where ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ was also played on loud speakers. BJP leader Suman Sharma, who also attended the demonstration, demanded death penalty for the accused.

“Situation is normal in the city and curfew will be relaxed for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday,” Uaipur collector Tara Chand Meena said.

