Protest against new law in Ajmer, effigies of Dargah Diwan burnt

A silent protest rally against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was taken out in Ajmer on Friday.

Some people also burnt the effigy of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Dargah Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, who recently said Muslims living in India don’t need to fear the new law and had appealed to the government to not implement it till discussions with agitating parties are held.

Ajmer SP Kunwar Rashtradeep said the march was peaceful. “No untoward incident took place during the silent march. There was no sloganeering. Some people burned effigies of the Dargah Diwan and chairman of the Dargah Committee,” he said.

“People were angry over the fact that he (Dargah Diwan) gave a statement saying that the new law has nothing to do with Muslims living in India and the community needn’t fear it. His statement is a betrayal of his community. His and Dargah committee chairman Amin Pathan’s effigies were burnt before the rally,” said a protester.

The rally, which took place after Friday prayers, passed through areas such as Ander court, Dargah Bazaar and Bhimrao Ambedkar Circle before reaching the district collector’s office, where a memorandum addressed to the President was submitted.

“We have appealed that this law be taken back as it is against Article 14 of the Constitution. As long as this law is not withdrawn, we will continue to protest peacefully,” said Tauseef Ahmad Siddique, the city qazi who was among those leading the march.

Syed Nasiruddin Chishty, eldest son of Dargah Diwan Khan, said, “The effigy has been burned by only 10-15 (protesters) who are always against the Diwan and also give anti-national statements… The rally was separate and is not related to burning of the effigy. The Diwan has already written a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting him to withdraw the new citizenship law.”

